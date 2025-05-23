"Mum, I've been exchanged, I'm home!" – first videos from prisoner swap released – videos

On 23 May, 270 prisoners of war and 120 civilians were brought back to Ukraine. Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Office of the President have published the first videos from the large-scale exchange.

Source: DIU; SSU; Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The SSU stated that this exchange is the result of the work of the Joint Centre for Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and other authorised bodies that fulfilled the instructions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Офіс президента опублікував відео з обміну полоненими pic.twitter.com/yicU3w4h13 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 23, 2025

Chief of Defence Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov added that national guardsmen, border guards, paratroopers, sailors and infantry soldiers were freed from Russian captivity.

Начальник ГУР МО Кирило Буданов показав відео з обміну військовополоненими pic.twitter.com/NJ8BZjCrbM — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 23, 2025

Background: Earlier on Friday, it was reported that Ukraine and Russia had conducted the first part of a thousand-for-thousand exchange agreement, under which 390 people were brought back to Ukraine.

