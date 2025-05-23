Ukraine wants Trump to be present at potential Zelenskyy–Putin meeting

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stated that Ukraine is open to the possibility of a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in an extended format with the participation of US President Donald Trump.

Source: Sybiha speaking to journalists on Friday, as reported by European Pravda, citing Ukrinform

Details: Sybiha reiterated that following the meeting of Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul on 16 May, agreements were reached regarding a prisoner exchange and preparations for a framework of an unconditional ceasefire.

"The third point we are also working on is a meeting between President of Ukraine Zelenskyy and Putin," the minister said.

"We allow for the possibility that this meeting could take place in an extended format. We would very much like President Trump to join it," Sybiha added.

He emphasised that, according to Kyiv’s position, "Europe must also be at the table in any potential future negotiations".

Background:

Previously, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Kyiv supports holding a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders as soon as possible, believing that only at this level can effective decisions be made to end the war.

However, Bloomberg, citing Russian sources, reported that the Kremlin is currently not planning a trip by Vladimir Putin to the Vatican or anywhere else for negotiations.

