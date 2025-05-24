All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast more than 400 times over past day

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 24 May 2025, 07:40
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast more than 400 times over past day
Damaged building. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The Russians have conducted 403 attacks on 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, injuring two people.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Fedorov said that two people had been injured during a Russian attack on the Polohy district.

Advertisement:

He also reported that the Russians had conducted four airstrikes on the settlements of Shcherbaky, Malynivka and Mala Tokmachka.

A total of 243 UAVs of various types (mostly FPVs) targeted Bilenke, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka and Novopavlivka.

Five multiple-launch rocket system attacks hit Lobkove and Novodarivka.

The Russians shelled Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka and Rivnopillia 151 times.

Quote: "Eleven reports have been received about damage to apartments, houses and business premises."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zaporizhzhia OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russia attacks Ukraine with 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones overnight
Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv: fires recorded across city, civilians injured – photos
"Mum, I've been exchanged, I'm home!" – first videos from prisoner swap released – videos
Politico: German company bypasses sanctions and supplies technology to Russia via Slovenia
Polish PM on presidential candidate's promise not to let Ukraine into NATO: It's treason
Russian drones reach Ukraine's western oblasts: railway station ablaze, destruction reported
All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Woman injured in Russian FPV drone attack on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russian attacks kill one and injure 11 in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts
Two women injured in Russian attack on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
RECENT NEWS
09:21
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence records 150 executions of soldiers in Russian captivity
09:14
How Russia is indoctrinating young people in Ukraine's occupied territories
08:58
Russia attacks Ukraine with 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones overnight
08:27
Russia killed six civilians and injured over 20 in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
07:52
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers over past day
07:40
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast more than 400 times over past day
06:56
Drones hit Russian city of Yelets again
06:20
Suspilne posts photos showing Kyiv's Obolonskyi district after Russian large-scale attack
05:38
Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv: fires recorded across city, civilians injured – photos
02:30
Man injured in Russian attack on Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: