Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast more than 400 times over past day

The Russians have conducted 403 attacks on 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, injuring two people.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Fedorov said that two people had been injured during a Russian attack on the Polohy district.

He also reported that the Russians had conducted four airstrikes on the settlements of Shcherbaky, Malynivka and Mala Tokmachka.

A total of 243 UAVs of various types (mostly FPVs) targeted Bilenke, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka and Novopavlivka.

Five multiple-launch rocket system attacks hit Lobkove and Novodarivka.

The Russians shelled Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka and Rivnopillia 151 times.

Quote: "Eleven reports have been received about damage to apartments, houses and business premises."

