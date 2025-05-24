All Sections
Drones attack Russian chemical plant Azot – Russian media

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 24 May 2025, 12:21
Attack on the Russian chemical plant Azot. Photo: ASTRA

The Azot chemical plant was attacked on the night of 23-24 May in Novomoskovsk, Tula Oblast, Russian media reported.

Source: Astra Telegram channel; Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet

Details: A fire broke out at Novomoskovsk Azot Joint Stock Company as a result of a drone attack at night on 23-24 May.

This is also evidenced by footage from the site. One of the images shows smoke in the area of the plant. Astra geolocated the footage – the photo (screenshot from the video) was taken on a section of the road leading from the M-4 motorway to Novomoskovsk, near the village of Moshok, about 4 kilometres from the plant.

The governor of the oblast said that a damaged container with acid was found at the plant that was attacked by the drone.

Samples showed no excess of maximum permissible concentrations of harmful substances in the air.

In total, Russia reported nearly a hundred downed drones overnight.

For reference: The company's website states that Novomoskovsk Azot is the largest domestic producer of ammonia and nitrogen fertilisers and one of the industry's leading producers by type and quantity of products.

The company produces mineral fertilisers, ammonia, organic plastics and resins, chlorine, caustic soda, calcium chloride, concentrated and high-purity nitric acid, argon, and methanol.

