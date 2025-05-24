All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians upgrade Iskander-M missiles with radar traps – Ukraine's Air Force

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 24 May 2025, 13:54
Russians upgrade Iskander-M missiles with radar traps – Ukraine's Air Force
Iskander system. Photo: Wikipedia 

Russian forces have upgraded their Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, speaking on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Ihnat explained that the missiles now deploy radar traps, reducing the effectiveness of Patriot air defence systems.

Advertisement:

Quote from Ihnat: "Missiles attacking along a ballistic trajectory, such as the Iskander-M, have been improved and upgraded. They now deploy radar traps. … These quasi-ballistic missiles follow a complex trajectory, manoeuvring during flight rather than following a straight path and falling. This makes it harder for the Patriot system, designed to intercept ballistic missiles, to calculate the point of interception."

Background: On the night of 23-24 May, Russian forces launched 14 ballistic missiles and 250 attack drones on Ukraine. Six ballistic missiles and 128 drones were shot down, while 117 drones disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiaarmyweapons
Advertisement:
Presidential debate in Poland: candidates argue over Zelenskyy and Ukraine
updatedAnother 307 Ukrainian defenders brought back from Russian captivity – photos, video
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: 15 people injured, buildings and shopping centre damaged
Russia attacks Ukraine with 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones overnight
Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv: fires recorded across city, civilians injured – photos
Ukraine hands over former Ukrainian MP Medvedchuk's aide to Russia as part of exchange
All News
Russia
Bloomberg discloses details of 18th sanctions package against Russia
Drones attack Russian chemical plant Azot – Russian media
Financial Times: UK investigates Russian involvement in arson attacks on property linked to PM
RECENT NEWS
16:12
Crimea schools renamed en masse to glorify Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine
16:00
Presidential debate in Poland: candidates argue over Zelenskyy and Ukraine
15:42
Separated by war: Ukrainian soldier reunited with daughter after release from Russian captivity
15:35
Russia to send Ukraine ceasefire memorandum "in the coming days"
15:06
Kyiv police downs Russian drone in nighttime attack – video
14:38
Blockbuster shopping centre in Kyiv damaged in Russian nighttime attack – photo
13:54
Russians upgrade Iskander-M missiles with radar traps – Ukraine's Air Force
13:53
updatedAnother 307 Ukrainian defenders brought back from Russian captivity – photos, video
13:37
Russian attack on Kyiv undermines peace efforts, says Ukraine's foreign minister
13:01
23 May Russian attack on Odesa claims three lives
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: