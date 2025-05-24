Russians upgrade Iskander-M missiles with radar traps – Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces have upgraded their Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, speaking on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Ihnat explained that the missiles now deploy radar traps, reducing the effectiveness of Patriot air defence systems.

Quote from Ihnat: "Missiles attacking along a ballistic trajectory, such as the Iskander-M, have been improved and upgraded. They now deploy radar traps. … These quasi-ballistic missiles follow a complex trajectory, manoeuvring during flight rather than following a straight path and falling. This makes it harder for the Patriot system, designed to intercept ballistic missiles, to calculate the point of interception."

Background: On the night of 23-24 May, Russian forces launched 14 ballistic missiles and 250 attack drones on Ukraine. Six ballistic missiles and 128 drones were shot down, while 117 drones disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

