Ukrainians brought back from Russian captivity. Photo: Office of the President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that another 307 Ukrainian defenders have been brought back from Russian captivity.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram; Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The second day of the thousand-for-thousand exchange, which was agreed upon in Türkiye. A total of 697 people have been brought back in these two days alone. We are expecting another exchange tomorrow. Among those who came back today are soldiers of our army, the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard of Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: The Coordination Headquarters reported that all 307 liberated defenders are men of private and sergeant rank.

Ukrainian troops who have been brought back are servicemen from the Air Assault Forces, Unmanned Systems Forces, Navy, Territorial Defence Forces, State Border Guard Service and National Guard.

In this swap, 27 defenders of Mariupol have been liberated.

Overall, Ukrainians who fought on the Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk fronts have come back home.

The Russian Defence Ministry said earlier that it had also received 307 Russians.

Background: Ukraine and Russia carried out the first part of the thousand-for-thousand exchange agreement, bringing back 390 people. Of these, 270 were military personnel and 120 were civilians.

This news has been updated since publication.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!