All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Another 307 Ukrainian defenders brought back from Russian captivity – photos, video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 24 May 2025, 13:53
Another 307 Ukrainian defenders brought back from Russian captivity – photos, video
Ukrainians brought back from Russian captivity. Photo: Office of the President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that another 307 Ukrainian defenders have been brought back from Russian captivity.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram; Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on Telegram  

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The second day of the thousand-for-thousand exchange, which was agreed upon in Türkiye. A total of 697 people have been brought back in these two days alone. We are expecting another exchange tomorrow. Among those who came back today are soldiers of our army, the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard of Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: The Coordination Headquarters reported that all 307 liberated defenders are men of private and sergeant rank.

Ukrainian troops who have been brought back are servicemen from the Air Assault Forces, Unmanned Systems Forces, Navy, Territorial Defence Forces, State Border Guard Service and National Guard.

In this swap, 27 defenders of Mariupol have been liberated.

Overall, Ukrainians who fought on the Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk fronts have come back home.

The Russian Defence Ministry said earlier that it had also received 307 Russians.

 

Background: Ukraine and Russia carried out the first part of the thousand-for-thousand exchange agreement, bringing back 390 people. Of these, 270 were military personnel and 120 were civilians. 

This news has been updated since publication.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

prisonersexchangeZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Presidential debate in Poland: candidates argue over Zelenskyy and Ukraine
updatedAnother 307 Ukrainian defenders brought back from Russian captivity – photos, video
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: 15 people injured, buildings and shopping centre damaged
Russia attacks Ukraine with 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones overnight
Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv: fires recorded across city, civilians injured – photos
Ukraine hands over former Ukrainian MP Medvedchuk's aide to Russia as part of exchange
All News
prisoners
"Hope of coming home kept us going": Stories of soldiers brought back on first day of large-scale POW exchange
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence records 150 executions of soldiers in Russian captivity
Ukraine hands over former Ukrainian MP Medvedchuk's aide to Russia as part of exchange
RECENT NEWS
16:12
Crimea schools renamed en masse to glorify Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine
16:00
Presidential debate in Poland: candidates argue over Zelenskyy and Ukraine
15:42
Separated by war: Ukrainian soldier reunited with daughter after release from Russian captivity
15:35
Russia to send Ukraine ceasefire memorandum "in the coming days"
15:06
Kyiv police downs Russian drone in nighttime attack – video
14:38
Blockbuster shopping centre in Kyiv damaged in Russian nighttime attack – photo
13:54
Russians upgrade Iskander-M missiles with radar traps – Ukraine's Air Force
13:53
updatedAnother 307 Ukrainian defenders brought back from Russian captivity – photos, video
13:37
Russian attack on Kyiv undermines peace efforts, says Ukraine's foreign minister
13:01
23 May Russian attack on Odesa claims three lives
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: