All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Sumy authorities refute claims that Russians have captured Yunakivka

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 24 May 2025, 18:47
Sumy authorities refute claims that Russians have captured Yunakivka
Yunakivka. Stock photo: open sources

Claims circulated by pro-Kremlin media on 24 May that Russian forces have captured the village of Yunakivka in Sumy Oblast have been dismissed as untrue by the Ukrainian authorities.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Hryhorov: "I am in constant communication with the military, I understand the line of contact and I have information about the enemy's possible advance. Claims about the capture of Yunakivka are not true. Yunakivka is controlled by Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: Hryhorov said the Armed Forces of Ukraine and all components of Ukraine’s defence forces are holding the line and successfully repelling Russian attacks.

Nevertheless, the situation in the hromadas bordering Russia remains tense. Russian troops continue to drop guided aerial bombs and attack the Yunakivka hromada with drones. Two civilians were recently killed in one of the strikes. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Hryhorov said the Russians are also attempting to enter the oblast with small assault groups from the Khotin and Yunakivka hromadas, but the Ukrainian military is destroying them on the outskirts, preventing them from advancing deeper into the region.

Hryhorov has urged local residents to trust only official sources of information and promised to keep them updated on any changes in the security situation.

Background: On 24 May, the Kremlin-aligned news agency TASS claimed that Russian troops had entered the village of Yunakivka in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, adding that Ukraine had deployed forces to Russia’s Kursk Oblast from this village.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy OblastwarRussia
Advertisement:
Russians manage to gain foothold in Sumy Oblast, DeepState analysts say
Ukrainian reconnaissance troops post video of latest Russian Buk-M3 air defence system being destroyed
Polish presidential debate: candidates argue about Zelenskyy and Ukraine
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: 15 people injured, buildings and shopping centre damaged
Russia attacks Ukraine with 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones overnight
Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv: fires recorded across city, civilians injured – photos
All News
Sumy Oblast
Man injured in Russian attack on Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast
Man killed in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
Russia launches missile strike on Sumy Oblast
RECENT NEWS
20:49
Russians manage to gain foothold in Sumy Oblast, DeepState analysts say
19:59
Zelenskyy announces third stage of prisoner swap
19:43
Ukrainian reconnaissance troops post video of latest Russian Buk-M3 air defence system being destroyed
19:11
Woman killed in Russian attack on Kozacha Lopan
19:10
One person killed and one injured in Russian airstrike on Sumy Oblast
18:47
Sumy authorities refute claims that Russians have captured Yunakivka
18:09
UK foreign secretary on Russia's latest attack on Ukraine: not the actions of a country seeking peace
17:56
Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast 90% destroyed or damaged, situation is critical
17:20
Putin remains resolute on victory in Ukraine, US assessment reveals
17:14
Zelenskyy confers Hero of Ukraine title on 7 soldiers, 6 of them posthumously
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: