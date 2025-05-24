Sumy authorities refute claims that Russians have captured Yunakivka

Claims circulated by pro-Kremlin media on 24 May that Russian forces have captured the village of Yunakivka in Sumy Oblast have been dismissed as untrue by the Ukrainian authorities.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Hryhorov: "I am in constant communication with the military, I understand the line of contact and I have information about the enemy's possible advance. Claims about the capture of Yunakivka are not true. Yunakivka is controlled by Ukraine."

Details: Hryhorov said the Armed Forces of Ukraine and all components of Ukraine’s defence forces are holding the line and successfully repelling Russian attacks.

Nevertheless, the situation in the hromadas bordering Russia remains tense. Russian troops continue to drop guided aerial bombs and attack the Yunakivka hromada with drones. Two civilians were recently killed in one of the strikes. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Hryhorov said the Russians are also attempting to enter the oblast with small assault groups from the Khotin and Yunakivka hromadas, but the Ukrainian military is destroying them on the outskirts, preventing them from advancing deeper into the region.

Hryhorov has urged local residents to trust only official sources of information and promised to keep them updated on any changes in the security situation.

Background: On 24 May, the Kremlin-aligned news agency TASS claimed that Russian troops had entered the village of Yunakivka in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, adding that Ukraine had deployed forces to Russia’s Kursk Oblast from this village.

