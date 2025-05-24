Russians manage to gain foothold in Sumy Oblast, DeepState analysts say

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has reported that Russian forces have managed to gain a foothold in Sumy Oblast along the Veselivka-Zhuravka-Novenke-Basivka section. On its interactive map of hostilities, DeepState has marked this area as occupied, rather than designating it a "grey zone".

Source: DeepState

Quote: "For a long time, Sumy Oblast could have been perceived as a grey zone, because fighters from the defence forces tried and are trying to restrain the enemy by carrying out drone strikes on their movements and attempts to build up. In this area, the katsaps [Russians – ed.] use infantry and engage ATVs to quickly reach the targeted point of attack.

However, it is worth noting that they have managed to gain a foothold along the Veselivka-Zhuravka-Novenke-Basivka section and are continuing to make attempts to enter Bilovody; the situation in Loknia is also challenging.

Our units are actively targeting katsaps in these settlements. Recently, for example, enemy infantry that ran into houses in Bilovody were killed by drones operated by the State Border Guard Service."

Details: DeepState noted that Ukraine’s defence forces have managed to stabilise the sharp advance of Russian troops deep into Sumy Oblast. Meanwhile, "crews [from the defence forces – ed.] are taking out infantry day and night – they swarm like locusts, attempting, despite suffering heavy losses, to capture more ground. After being pushed out of Kursk Oblast, their aim was to establish a buffer zone in Sumy Oblast, a move that is quite logical and expected under the circumstances".

DeepState also reported on Saturday 24 May that the Russians had advanced near the settlements of Odradne, Troitske, Novenke, Basivka and Zhuravka.

Effective 24 May, part of the territory in Sumy Oblast near the settlements of Veselivka, Zhuravka, Novenke and Basivka has been designated as occupied by Russian forces.



