Russia attacks Kyiv with drones: 11 injured, residential buildings damaged – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russia launched a large-scale drone attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 24-25 May. Debris from downed drones injured at least 11 people and damaged residential buildings in several districts of the capital.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram; Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote from Tkachenko: "In the Holosiivskyi district, drone debris fell on a five-storey residential building. The site suffered partial destruction, and a fire broke out. Information on casualties is being confirmed."

Details: Updated information from Kyiv City Military Administration indicates that four people sought medical treatment after debris hit the five-storey building.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported damage to a house in the Dniprovskyi district where medical personnel are currently examining one injured person. Another wounded person received treatment on the spot in the Desnianskyi district.

Quote from Klitschko: "Medics provided first aid to four people on the spot in student accommodation in the Holosiivskyi district. A piece of drone debris hit the building. The external cladding of one wall caught fire."

Update: At 02:24, Klitschko reported that another person had been wounded in the Desnianskyi district and taken to hospital.

Debris from a downed drone damaged windows in a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Remnants of the drone were also found in the area around the building. Medics are examining another wounded person.

"As of now, seven people have been injured in the capital. Six received medical assistance at the scene," said Klitschko.

At 03:02, he confirmed the number of injured had risen to ten.

Quote from Klitschko: "Two of them have been taken to hospital. Six received medical treatment at the scene. Two others are currently being examined in the Shevchenkivskyi district."

Details: As of 04:00, Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed 11 people had been injured, ranging in age from 18 to 62.

Background: Russia launched a large-scale drone attack on Kyiv and the oblast on the night of 24-25 May. Dozens of Russian drones were recorded in the sky.

