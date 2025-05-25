Russian missile strike damages industrial facility in Ternopil
Sunday, 25 May 2025, 05:17
A Russian missile hit the industrial zone of the city of Ternopil in Ukraine’s west on the night of 24-25 May, causing a fire at one of the local companies.
Source: Viacheslav Nehoda, Head of Ternopil Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "During the overnight enemy attack on Ternopil’s industrial zone, at 02:56, a missile strike, presumably using Kalibr cruise missiles, partially damaged a building at an industrial facility, causing a fire in separate areas of a workshop over a total area of 1,000 square metres. Firefighting operations are ongoing."
Details: Nehoda added that windows in residential buildings nearby were also shattered.
Early reports indicate no casualties.
