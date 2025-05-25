All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian missile strike damages industrial facility in Ternopil

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 25 May 2025, 05:17
Russian missile strike damages industrial facility in Ternopil
A firefighter extinguishing fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian missile hit the industrial zone of the city of Ternopil in Ukraine’s west on the night of 24-25 May, causing a fire at one of the local companies.

Source: Viacheslav Nehoda, Head of Ternopil Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "During the overnight enemy attack on Ternopil’s industrial zone, at 02:56, a missile strike, presumably using Kalibr cruise missiles, partially damaged a building at an industrial facility, causing a fire in separate areas of a workshop over a total area of 1,000 square metres. Firefighting operations are ongoing."

Advertisement:

Details: Nehoda added that windows in residential buildings nearby were also shattered.

Early reports indicate no casualties.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ternopilmissile strike
Advertisement:
Most large-scale Russian attack kills 12 and injures over 60 people in Ukraine
Zelenskyy urges sanctions after Russia launches large-scale air assault
Russia launches nearly 300 drones and 70 missiles overnight, with hits recorded at 22 locations
Russia's Medinsky claimed Russo-Ukrainian war is "Russians killing Russians" at Istanbul talks – Ukrainian diplomat
Russians manage to gain foothold in Sumy Oblast, DeepState analysts say
Ukrainian reconnaissance troops post video of latest Russian Buk-M3 air defence system being destroyed
All News
Ternopil
Ukraine's Security Service detains two Russian assets who planned to plant explosives outside Ternopil enlistment office – photos
Part of Ternopil without electricity after Russian UAV hits energy facility – photos
One killed and three injured in Russian drone attack on Ternopil Oblast – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
12:13
Lithuania's former foreign minister mocks delay in delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine and anti-Russian sanction
12:03
Russians strike house in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast: two killed, three injured – photos
11:22
Most large-scale Russian attack kills 12 and injures over 60 people in Ukraine
11:05
Ukraine's foreign minister discusses peace and partnership with Azerbaijani president
10:48
Zelenskyy urges sanctions after Russia launches large-scale air assault
10:31
Türkiye's foreign minister to discuss Ukraine war mediation in Russia
10:17
updatedRussian airstrike on Kyiv Oblast kills 4 and injures 23, including children – photos
09:38
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence strikes Russian fuel train in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
09:26
Ukraine urges global pressure on Russia after deadly night attacks
09:13
Russia launches nearly 300 drones and 70 missiles overnight, with hits recorded at 22 locations
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: