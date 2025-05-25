Russian airstrike on Kyiv Oblast kills 4 and injures 23, including children – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast on 24-25 May. Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk

A large-scale overnight Russian airstrike on Kyiv Oblast on 24-25 May has killed four people and injured 23, including three children, with damage reported across four districts.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kalashnyk: "Sadly, three people were killed in tonight’s enemy attack on Kyiv Oblast. The bodies of two of them were found while a fire was being extinguished in the Obukhiv district, and the third person died in the Bucha district."

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk

Details: Kalashnyk reported at least 10 casualties initially. In the Bila Tserkva district, a 59-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to his face and received on-site medical treatment. Five others, including two children, were injured in the same district. Two women were wounded in the Fastiv district, and two more people in the Bucha district.

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk

Damage to infrastructure and residential buildings was recorded in the Brovary, Bila Tserkva, Bucha and Obukhiv districts. Rescue workers from the State Emergency Service, investigative teams, and medical personnel are responding at the scenes.

Update: The authorities subsequently updated the information, reporting four deaths and 23 injuries.

Rescue workers discovered a human body while extinguishing a fire in one of the Fastiv district houses. In addition, 10 people were injured, including one young child and two teens.

In Bila Tserkva, falling debris of a Russian drone caused a house fire, injuring five people, including two children.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!