All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian airstrike on Kyiv Oblast kills 4 and injures 23, including children – photos

Ivan Diakonov , Roman PetrenkoSunday, 25 May 2025, 10:17
Russian airstrike on Kyiv Oblast kills 4 and injures 23, including children – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast on 24-25 May. Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk

A large-scale overnight Russian airstrike on Kyiv Oblast on 24-25 May has killed four people and injured 23, including three children, with damage reported across four districts.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kalashnyk: "Sadly, three people were killed in tonight’s enemy attack on Kyiv Oblast. The bodies of two of them were found while a fire was being extinguished in the Obukhiv district, and the third person died in the Bucha district."

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk

Details: Kalashnyk reported at least 10 casualties initially. In the Bila Tserkva district, a 59-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to his face and received on-site medical treatment. Five others, including two children, were injured in the same district. Two women were wounded in the Fastiv district, and two more people in the Bucha district.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk

Damage to infrastructure and residential buildings was recorded in the Brovary, Bila Tserkva, Bucha and Obukhiv districts. Rescue workers from the State Emergency Service, investigative teams, and medical personnel are responding at the scenes.

Update: The authorities subsequently updated the information, reporting four deaths and 23 injuries.

Rescue workers discovered a human body while extinguishing a fire in one of the Fastiv district houses. In addition, 10 people were injured, including one young child and two teens. 

In Bila Tserkva, falling debris of a Russian drone caused a house fire, injuring five people, including two children.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Kyiv OblastcasualtiesRusso-Ukrainian wardrones
Advertisement:
Most large-scale Russian attack kills 12 and injures over 60 people in Ukraine
Zelenskyy urges sanctions after Russia launches large-scale air assault
Russia launches nearly 300 drones and 70 missiles overnight, with hits recorded at 22 locations
Russia's Medinsky claimed Russo-Ukrainian war is "Russians killing Russians" at Istanbul talks – Ukrainian diplomat
Russians manage to gain foothold in Sumy Oblast, DeepState analysts say
Ukrainian reconnaissance troops post video of latest Russian Buk-M3 air defence system being destroyed
All News
Kyiv Oblast
Debris from downed Russian target damages house in Kyiv Oblast, injuring five people – photos
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: one killed, three injured, houses damaged
Russian drone attack damages administrative building, house and shop in Kyiv Oblast – photos
RECENT NEWS
12:13
Lithuania's former foreign minister mocks delay in delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine and anti-Russian sanction
12:03
Russians strike house in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast: two killed, three injured – photos
11:22
Most large-scale Russian attack kills 12 and injures over 60 people in Ukraine
11:05
Ukraine's foreign minister discusses peace and partnership with Azerbaijani president
10:48
Zelenskyy urges sanctions after Russia launches large-scale air assault
10:31
Türkiye's foreign minister to discuss Ukraine war mediation in Russia
10:17
updatedRussian airstrike on Kyiv Oblast kills 4 and injures 23, including children – photos
09:38
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence strikes Russian fuel train in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
09:26
Ukraine urges global pressure on Russia after deadly night attacks
09:13
Russia launches nearly 300 drones and 70 missiles overnight, with hits recorded at 22 locations
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: