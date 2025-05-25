All Sections
Russian drone strike on Mykolaiv kills 1 person and injures 5 – photos

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 25 May 2025, 06:32
Russian drone strike on Mykolaiv kills 1 person and injures 5 – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian drone struck a five-storey residential building in Mykolaiv overnight on 24-25 May, killing one person and injuring five, including a teenager. Two floors of the building were completely destroyed and three more were damaged.

Source: State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote: "As of 06:00, rescue workers have retrieved the body of a 77-year-old man. Five people were injured, including a teenager."

Фото: ДСНС
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: State Emergency Service

Details: Two women were rescued from the rubble. One was hospitalised in a serious condition, while the other received psychological support. A total of 210 residents were evacuated from the building.

Фото: ДСНС
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: State Emergency Service

Background: Earlier, Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, reported two injured from a Russian drone attack in Mykolaiv.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

casualtiesMykolaivdronesRusso-Ukrainian war
