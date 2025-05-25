Russian drone strike on Mykolaiv kills 1 person and injures 5 – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian drone struck a five-storey residential building in Mykolaiv overnight on 24-25 May, killing one person and injuring five, including a teenager. Two floors of the building were completely destroyed and three more were damaged.

Quote: "As of 06:00, rescue workers have retrieved the body of a 77-year-old man. Five people were injured, including a teenager."

Details: Two women were rescued from the rubble. One was hospitalised in a serious condition, while the other received psychological support. A total of 210 residents were evacuated from the building.

Background: Earlier, Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, reported two injured from a Russian drone attack in Mykolaiv.

