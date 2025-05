Russian attacks damage industrial facilities in Sumy and Konotop

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast overnight on 24-25 May, targeting the cities of Sumy and Konotop with kamikaze drones and missiles, damaging industrial and infrastructure facilities.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin

Quote from Sumy Oblast Military Administration: "The enemy attacked an industrial facility in Sumy twice with attack drones overnight. This is the second strike on this food industry facility, following an earlier attack in April."

Details: Sumy Oblast Military Administration reports that employees at the Sumy facility took shelter in time, and no injuries were reported. In Konotop, Russian forces launched a large-scale attack using missiles and drones. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.

Quote from Semenikhin: "The city’s infrastructure in one district was completely destroyed. Even the trees on the site were obliterated."

