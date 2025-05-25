All Sections
Russia launches large-scale attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: businesses, houses and petrol station damaged

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 25 May 2025, 07:54
Firefighters extinguishing fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast using missiles, kamikaze drones, guided bombs and artillery on the night of 24-25 May. Several districts were hit, with damage reported to industrial facilities, residential buildings and infrastructure.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Lysak reported that Russian Shahed drones and missiles struck an industrial company in the city of Pavlohrad, causing a fire that was promptly extinguished by firefighters.

Quote: "The enemy also targeted the city of Dnipro with a drone. A three-storey building caught fire. The fire was promptly extinguished."

Details: The Russians used drones and guided aerial bombs against the Mezhova, Novopavlivka, and Vasylkivka hromadas in the Synelnykove district.  [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] As a result of the attacks, a house, a petrol station and another company were damaged.

In the Nikopol district, Russian forces used FPV drones, artillery and munitions dropped from UAVs. The city of Nikopol, as well as the Marhanets and Pokrov hromadas, were affected. One apartment building and four houses were damaged. A fire broke out in one of the houses.

