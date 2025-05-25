Putin's helicopter allegedly caught in Ukrainian drone attack during Kursk visit – Russian commander
The helicopter of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was reportedly at the centre of efforts to repel a large-scale drone attack by Ukrainian forces during his visit to Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
Source: Yuri Dashkin, Commander of the Air Defence division in Kursk Oblast, as quoted by RBC
Details: According to Dashkin, during Putin’s visit on 20 May, "the Ukrainian military launched an unprecedented attack", and air defences allegedly destroyed 46 drones.
Quote: "We simultaneously fought an anti-aircraft battle and provided security in the air for the flight of the president’s helicopter. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]
The helicopter was actually at the epicentre of repelling a large-scale drone attack."
