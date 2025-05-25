All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin's helicopter allegedly caught in Ukrainian drone attack during Kursk visit – Russian commander

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 25 May 2025, 14:06
Putin's helicopter allegedly caught in Ukrainian drone attack during Kursk visit – Russian commander
Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

The helicopter of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was reportedly at the centre of efforts to repel a large-scale drone attack by Ukrainian forces during his visit to Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Yuri Dashkin, Commander of the Air Defence division in Kursk Oblast, as quoted by RBC

Details: According to Dashkin, during Putin’s visit on 20 May, "the Ukrainian military launched an unprecedented attack", and air defences allegedly destroyed 46 drones.

Advertisement:

Quote:  "We simultaneously fought an anti-aircraft battle and provided security in the air for the flight of the president’s helicopter. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

The helicopter was actually at the epicentre of repelling a large-scale drone attack."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaPutinKursk Oblastdrones
Advertisement:
Drone attack reported in Moscow, airports shut down
Civilians held by Russia for eight years not included in recent prisoner swap
Ukraine's Azov Brigade soldiers left out of large-scale prisoner swap, its commander says
Largest ever Russian attack on Ukraine kills 12 and injures over 60 people
Zelenskyy urges sanctions after Russia launches large-scale air assault
Russia launches nearly 300 drones and 70 missiles overnight, with hits recorded at 22 locations
All News
Russia
Russia claims 110 Ukrainian drones downed across multiple regions
Russia rejects unconditional ceasefire at Istanbul talks – Ukrainian diplomat
Russia's Medinsky claimed Russo-Ukrainian war is "Russians killing Russians" at Istanbul talks – Ukrainian diplomat
RECENT NEWS
17:30
Drone attack reported in Moscow, airports shut down
16:51
Ukrainian intelligence: China supplying chemicals, gunpowder and machinery to 20 Russian military plants
16:36
Estonia calls for "unbearable pressure" on Putin after large-scale attack
16:20
Ukrainian forces have captured 971 Russian troops during Kursk operation – Ukraine's General Staff
16:17
Woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
15:58
Civilians held by Russia for eight years not included in recent prisoner swap
15:31
Moldova's president condemns Russia's brutal strike on Ukrainian cities
15:10
Ukraine's Azov Brigade soldiers left out of large-scale prisoner swap, its commander says
14:41
Netherlands to finalise transfer of 24 F-16 fighters to Ukraine on 26 May
14:32
EU ambassador to Ukraine says Russians mock US and peace efforts
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: