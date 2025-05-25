All Sections
Moldova's president condemns Russia's brutal strike on Ukrainian cities

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 25 May 2025, 15:31
Moldova's president condemns Russia's brutal strike on Ukrainian cities

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has condemned a large-scale Russian attack on Ukrainian cities and villages on the night of 24-25 May, stating that such actions do not reflect the behaviour of a country seeking peace.

Source: Sandu on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: In her post, Sandu expressed support for Ukraine.

Quote: "367 drones and missiles. At least 12 dead. Dozens injured. This is not the behaviour of a country seeking peace – it’s a deliberate escalation and a brutal attack on innocent lives. Moldova stands with Ukraine. The world must respond with massive support for Ukraine."

Background: 

  • Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has called for the "strongest international pressure" on Russia after the latest large-scale attack.
  • Following the attack, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernová stated that Russia is mocking the international community and the US's efforts to achieve peace.
  • Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys called for a strong response to the overnight large-scale airstrike on Ukraine.

