Moldova's president condemns Russia's brutal strike on Ukrainian cities

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has condemned a large-scale Russian attack on Ukrainian cities and villages on the night of 24-25 May, stating that such actions do not reflect the behaviour of a country seeking peace.

Source: Sandu on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: In her post, Sandu expressed support for Ukraine.

Quote: "367 drones and missiles. At least 12 dead. Dozens injured. This is not the behaviour of a country seeking peace – it’s a deliberate escalation and a brutal attack on innocent lives. Moldova stands with Ukraine. The world must respond with massive support for Ukraine."

Background:

Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has called for the "strongest international pressure" on Russia after the latest large-scale attack.

Following the attack, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernová stated that Russia is mocking the international community and the US's efforts to achieve peace.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys called for a strong response to the overnight large-scale airstrike on Ukraine.

