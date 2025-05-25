Rescue worker injured in Russian drone attack in Kherson Oblast

A rescue worker has been injured in the village of Tomyna Balka, Kherson Oblast, after the Russians dropped an explosive from a drone.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A State Emergency Service employee has been injured in Tomyna Balka as a result of an explosive being dropped from an enemy drone."

Details: The 26-year-old emergency worker sustained a traumatic brain injury, blast trauma, concussion and shrapnel wounds to his back and arms.

He has been taken to hospital and doctors assess his condition as moderate.

Prokudin said the Russians had deliberately targeted a civilian service that was dealing with the aftermath of hostilities in frontline settlements.

Background: On 23 May, a resident of the village of Kizomys in Kherson Oblast was killed in a Russian attack.

