Dutch defence minister confirms Zelenskyy's participation in NATO summit in The Hague

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 26 May 2025, 00:33
Dutch defence minister confirms Zelenskyy's participation in NATO summit in The Hague
Ruben Brekelmans. Photo: WNL

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans has confirmed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the NATO summit in The Hague on 24 June.

Source: Brekelmans on the WNL op Zondag programme

Details: Brekelmans said that the Alliance is currently working to ensure that the Ukrainian leader has a "good place" in the event's programme.

He also noted that it is currently unknown whether Zelenskyy would meet with US President Donald Trump, who is also planning to attend the summit.

Background:

  • Earlier it was reported that the American side had supposedly opposed inviting Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the NATO summit to be held in The Hague on 24-25 June 2025.
  • According to media reports, EU capitals are calling on Brussels to avoid any conflicts with Donald Trump ahead of the NATO summit in June so as not to disrupt the event.
  • Later, Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Wildkamp said that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte would decide whether Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian delegation would participate in the NATO summit.
  • Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington was not opposed to inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the NATO summit in The Hague.

Background:

Germany's chief of defence orders urgent rearmament due to threat of Russian attack – Reuters
Polish presidential candidate refuses to support initiative to block Ukraine's accession to NATO
Polish PM on presidential candidate's promise not to let Ukraine into NATO: It's treason
