Ivan Diakonov , Iryna BalachukMonday, 26 May 2025, 06:19
Russia attacks Khmelnytskyi Oblast for second night running, damaging houses and businesses
Photos by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces launched another combined attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 25-26 May. Preliminary reports indicate that no civilians have been injured, but civilian infrastructure has been damaged.

Source: Serhii Tiurin, Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russia has attacked Khmelnytskyi Oblast for the second night in a row. Another combined enemy attack took place overnight.

Preliminary information indicates there are no civilian casualties. However, houses and businesses have sustained damage."

Background:

  • An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and most parts of Ukraine on Sunday evening due to a large-scale Russian drone attack. Air defence systems were deployed against the incoming targets.
  • Later, Russia launched missile strikes from strategic aircraft over Ukrainian territory.
  • On the night of 24-25 May, Khmelnytskyi Oblast came under Russian missile attack, with four civilians killed and five injured. Civil and social infrastructure sustained significant damage.

