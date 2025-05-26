All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy after third night in row of Russian terror: US and Europe must show strength

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 26 May 2025, 13:15
Zelenskyy after third night in row of Russian terror: US and Europe must show strength
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the United States and Europe to demonstrate strength towards Russia to force it to cease fire.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In a statement issued on Monday following a large-scale Russian attack, Zelenskyy emphasised that only strength, not dialogue, can stop the aggressor.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russian forces have used the highest number of drones against our cities and communities since the start of the full-scale war – 355 attack drones, most of them are Shahed types. There were also nine cruise missiles." 

Details: Zelenskyy stated that the strikes targeted infrastructure and injured civilians in several oblasts – from Chernihiv to Khmelnytskyi, from Kharkiv to Odesa. This marked the third night in a row of combined drone and missile attacks, which the president believes stem from a sense of total impunity.

Quote: "There is no significant military purpose in this, but there is significant political meaning. Putin is demonstrating his contempt for the world, which is putting more effort into ‘dialogue’ with him than into pressure.

Like any criminal, Russia can only be restrained through strength. Only through strength – the strength of the United States, the strength of Europe, the strength of all nations that respect life – can we achieve a complete halt to these strikes and real peace." 

Details: Zelenskyy called on the international community not to delay its response: to increase sanctions pressure, strengthen the blockade of Russia’s financial flows and oil exports. "Russia must end this war. And to make that happen, their desire to fight must be deprived of resources," the president stressed.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Air Force reported that on the night of 25-26 May, air defence forces shot down 9 cruise missiles and 288 Russian UAVs.
  • On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said he is considering imposing additional sanctions against Russia in a statement condemning the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine.
  • Trump also criticised the Ukrainian president, saying that Zelenskyy does Ukraine no favours by saying what he says.
  • Earlier on Sunday, Zelenskyy complained that America’s silence and that of other countries only encourages Putin to launch further attacks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyRusso-Ukrainian warsanctions
Advertisement:
NATO prepares mini-declaration for summit and will likely not mention Ukraine because of Trump – Radio Liberty
Another record drone attack by Russia: Ukrainian air defence neutralised 288 UAVs and destroyed 9 cruise missiles
Trump: Putin wants all of Ukraine, he has gone absolutely crazy
updatedMoscow airports close following reports of drone attack
Civilians held by Russia for eight years not included in recent prisoner swap
Ukraine's Azov Brigade soldiers left out of large-scale prisoner swap, its commander says
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy establishes Special Operations Forces Day in memory of battles for Donetsk Airport
Organisers looking for ways to include Zelenskyy in NATO summit programme
Dutch defence minister confirms Zelenskyy's participation in NATO summit in The Hague
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Russia seeks to shield billions of frozen funds by diverting focus from war in Ukraine
14:54
Trump crashes Russian stock market: minus US$1 billion in few hours
13:30
"I'm talking to you from your future": a conversation with Aida Čerkez, 30 years on from the siege of Sarajevo
13:15
Zelenskyy after third night in row of Russian terror: US and Europe must show strength
13:14
Russians destroy agricultural company's potato storage facility and machinery worth millions
13:07
Kremlin responds to Trump's harsh criticism of Putin
12:29
Russia's gold and yuan reserves shrinking, reports Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service
12:28
Zelenskyy establishes Special Operations Forces Day in memory of battles for Donetsk Airport
12:15
Organisers looking for ways to include Zelenskyy in NATO summit programme
11:42
NATO prepares mini-declaration for summit and will likely not mention Ukraine because of Trump – Radio Liberty
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: