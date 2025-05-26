Russia strikes Kharkiv with FPV drone with RPG-based warhead for first time

Statistics on Russian attacks on Kharkiv over the past week. Infographic: Department of Emergency Situations of Kharkiv City Council

Last week, Russian forces used an FPV drone with an RPG-based warhead to strike the city of Kharkiv for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Details: Terekhov stated that seven strikes were recorded on the city over the past week, including an attack using an FPV drone equipped with an RPG-based warhead. He said this indicates a new type of threat aimed at identifying weaknesses in the city’s defences.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Kharkiv remains one of the key targets on the map of enemy terror. In total, there were seven strikes on the city last week. For the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, the enemy used an FPV drone with an RPG-based warhead. This is a new, even more insidious threat that suggests an attempt to find weak spots in the city’s defence."

Details: Terekhov said that 11 people had been injured in the Russian attacks, including a child. A 14-year-old boy sustained a traumatic brain injury. Early reports indicate that there were no fatalities.

Terekhov also stressed that the destruction affected only civilian infrastructure – houses, apartment buildings, a printing house and office premises.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!