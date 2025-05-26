All Sections
Russian drone injures two children near Kherson

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 26 May 2025, 18:52
Komyshany on Google Maps

The Russians attacked a car with a drone in Komyshany, near Kherson, at around 15:50 on Monday. The drone dropped explosives and injured two boys aged 7 and 15.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The children suffered blast injuries, contusion and concussion.

A 15-year-old boy also sustained a head injury.

Both children were taken to hospital and are being provided with medical care there.

Background: On 23 May, the Russians attacked a resident of Kherson with a UAV. The man died from his injuries.

KhersondroneschildrenRusso-Ukrainian war
