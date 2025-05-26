Zelenskyy: Intelligence reports Russia is planning new offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukrainian intelligence has information indicating that Russia is preparing new offensive operations.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 26 May

Quote: "Today, I held a meeting of the Staff. There were intelligence reports – very thorough ones. We discussed the overall situation: the war, Russia's intentions, the capabilities of Russia's troops and its military and industrial complex, as well as our ability to pressure Russia and disrupt its plans.

Advertisement:

We can see from the information obtained by intelligence and from open-source data that Putin and his entourage do not plan to end the war. There is currently no indication that they are seriously considering peace or diplomacy. On the contrary, there is ample evidence that they are preparing new offensive operations."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Russia is counting on this war to continue and that that is, on their part, "a blatant disregard for all those around the world who seek peace and are trying to make diplomacy work."

Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine’s partners' intelligence services also have this information, are also aware of the situation and urges them not to turn a blind eye but instead report it to their leaders.

Background: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on 23 May that Russia would present Ukraine with a draft "settlement document" as soon as the prisoner exchange is completed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!