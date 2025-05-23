Russian foreign minister says Russia will present draft memorandum immediately after prisoner exchange

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on 23 May that Russia will present Ukraine with a draft "settlement document" as soon as the prisoner exchange is completed.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, citing Lavrov

Details: Lavrov also reiterated that Russia is actively working on the document.

Advertisement:

In addition, he claimed that Ukraine’s alleged attack on "civilian facilities in Russia" – referring to the strike on the Energiya factory in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk Oblast, which produced batteries for air bombs and Iskander missiles – was supposedly "a direct consequence of Europe’s support for Kyiv".

Background: On Friday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia spending a week drafting the so-called "memorandum" for a ceasefire is a mockery of the entire world, stressing that each day of war means loss of life.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!