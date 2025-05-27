Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures two people, damages business, homes and ambulance – photos

Two people have been injured in a Russian drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 26-27 May.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Loud explosions were heard in the Synelnykove district and in the Mezhova and Malomykhailivka hromadas. An agricultural business, a house and a car were damaged due to strikes by drones of various types. A 54-year-old man was also injured in this district. He was hospitalised in a moderate condition." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Burning house Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: One person has also been injured in the Samar district. A house and an outbuilding caught fire here.

Damaged ambulance Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians fired artillery, used FPV drones and dropped munitions from a UAV to attack the Nikopol district. The city of Nikopol, Marhanets and Pokrovske hromadas were affected. An ambulance and a car were damaged due to the Russian strikes.

Affected car Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Lysak added that five Russian UAVs had been downed over the oblast.

