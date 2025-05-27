Russians launch over 100 assaults on Pokrovsk, Lyman and Novopavlivka fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 170 combat clashes have occurred across ten fronts and the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian defenders repelled 65 Russian assaults on the Pokrovsk front, while a total of 40 attacks were recorded on the Lyman and Novopavlivka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 27 May

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Dvorichna.

On the Kupiansk front, five Russian attacks were recorded. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assault operations near the village of Zahryzove and towards the settlements of Petropavlivka and Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched 16 attacks, attempting to breach Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Ridkodub, Yampolivka and Torske and towards Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian troops stopped three Russian assaults near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces attacked five times near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Stupochky, Bila Hora and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, there were 12 Russian attacks near the settlements of Ozarianivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 65 Russian assaults near the settlements of Zoria, Oleksandropil, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces launched 24 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Zelene Pole, Novosilka, Novopil and Vilne Pole.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops attempted four assaults near the settlements of Mali Shcherbaky and Stepove and towards Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians attempted one assault on Ukrainian positions but were stopped.

Ukraine’s defence forces continue to hold back Russian troops in the Kursk operational zone. Over the past 24 hours, the Russians conducted 16 airstrikes, dropping 29 guided aerial bombs, and launched 228 attacks, including eight with multiple-launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 Russian assaults.

On the Huliaipole front, no combat clashes occurred over the past day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there are no signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

