Russians attack Sumy, damaging industrial facility, residential buildings and cars – photo

The Russians have attacked the city of Sumy during the night and morning, damaging an industrial facility, residential buildings and cars.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A building belonging to an industrial business caught fire and vehicles were also damaged there due to a UAV strike at around 01:30."

Details: The Russians conducted an airstrike on another part of Sumy three hours later, at around 04:30, damaging at least seven houses, one two-storey building and cars.

Shattered glass Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Early reports indicate that there were no casualties in either of the attacks.

"A headquarters for dealing with the aftermath of the attack will begin operating at the scene at 09:00," Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Background: Explosions were heard in Sumy during an air raid on the night of 26-27 May.

