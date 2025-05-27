Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided bomb: two adults and child injured

Two adults and a minor girl have been injured as a result of a Russian airstrike on the Okhtyrka hromada in Sumy Oblast on the morning of 27 May. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote from the administration: "The enemy launched an airstrike on the Okhtyrka hromada. Civilians have been injured. Cars have been damaged. The aftermath of the enemy strike is being clarified."

Details: Later, the prosecutor's office reported in a statement that the attack took place at around 11:20.

Early reports indicate that the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on civilian infrastructure. Three people were injured in the attack.

"A 44-year-old man, his 41-year-old wife and their 17-year-old daughter were injured while travelling in a vehicle," the statement said.

