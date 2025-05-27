Trump says Putin is "playing with fire"
Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 18:57
US President Donald Trump has stated that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire".
Source: Trump on his social media platform Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The US president criticised Putin and said that "if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia".
"And I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!" Trump noted.
Background:
- In recent days, Russia has launched large-scale strikes on Ukraine. On 25 May, Trump stated that he was considering the introduction of additional sanctions against Russia.
- The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is considering the possibility of imposing sanctions against Russia this week, though no final decision has been made.
- Media reports also suggested that Trump is "seriously considering" lifting all restrictions on Ukraine’s military actions that were introduced during Joe Biden’s presidency.
