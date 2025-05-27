All Sections
Trump says Putin is "playing with fire"

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 27 May 2025, 18:57
US President Donald Trump has stated that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire".

Source: Trump on his social media platform Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The US president criticised Putin and said that "if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia".

 "And I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!" Trump noted.

Background:

  • In recent days, Russia has launched large-scale strikes on Ukraine. On 25 May, Trump stated that he was considering the introduction of additional sanctions against Russia.
  • The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is considering the possibility of imposing sanctions against Russia this week, though no final decision has been made.
  • Media reports also suggested that Trump is "seriously considering" lifting all restrictions on Ukraine’s military actions that were introduced during Joe Biden’s presidency.

