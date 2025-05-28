Russians attack industrial facility in Kirovohrad Oblast, injuring three people

The Russians have attacked an industrial facility in the city of Svitlovodsk in Kirovohrad Oblast on the night of 27-28 May, injuring three people.

Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "An industrial facility was attacked in Svitlovodsk. A fire there has been contained. As of now, three people are known to have been injured."

Details: In addition, 76 houses and one nine-storey residential building were damaged in the Russian attack.

"All the appropriate services are working at the scene," Raikovych added.

