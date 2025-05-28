All Sections
Ukrainian drones strike Russian missile plant near Moscow – photos, video

Ukrainska Pravda, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 28 May 2025, 15:30
Ukrainian drones strike Russian missile plant near Moscow – photos, video
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainian drones struck the Raduga plant in Dubna, Russia, which produces cruise missiles, on the night of 27-28 May.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda; General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Ukrainian long-range drones, operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), bypassed air defence systems protecting Moscow and hit the assembly and equipment workshops of the State Machine Building Design Bureau Raduga named after Aleksandr Bereznyak, located 130 kilometres north of Moscow in Dubna (Russia). The workshops are currently on fire.

The plant, which is part of the Tactical Missile Armament Corporation, produces cruise missiles of various classes, including air-to-air, air-to-ground and ground-to-ground types, such as the Kh-101/555, Kh-69, and Kh-59MK missiles, which Russia uses to attack civilian targets in Ukraine.

 

Ukraine’s General Staff reports that the plant is also part of Kronstadt JSC, which specialises in unmanned aircraft systems. The facility manufactures UAVs including Orion, Inokhodets, Molniya, Grom, Termit, Helios and Sirius, as well as ground control systems.

That same night, Ukrainian defence forces also struck Angstrem JSC in Moscow Oblast (Russia). A hit was recorded in the target area. The company develops and produces microelectronic components widely used by Russia’s defence industrial base.

The previous day, Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces successfully attacked the Dmitrovsky combine in Ivanovo Oblast (Russia). Explosions were recorded at the facility, which produces organic chemicals, including components for explosives and gunpowder, as well as additives for rocket and aviation fuel.

 

dronesRusso-Ukrainian warRussiawar
