All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: If Ukraine is not invited to NATO summit, it's victory over NATO for Putin

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 28 May 2025, 16:35
Zelenskyy: If Ukraine is not invited to NATO summit, it's victory over NATO for Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine must be present at the NATO summit in The Hague, and that not being invited would look like "Putin's victory over NATO".

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin

Details: Zelenskyy was asked whether he had been invited to the summit and under what conditions he would consider it successful for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The president replied that he had "received signals" from partners regarding Ukraine's participation and that he was counting on an honest conversation.

"What matters is Ukraine's participation and the outcome of its participation in this summit... In my opinion, if Ukraine is not present at the NATO summit, it will be a victory for Putin – not over Ukraine, but over NATO. Therefore, the decision is up to our partners," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

  • Earlier, it became known that because of Trump, NATO is preparing a mini-declaration for the summit in The Hague, presumably without mentioning Ukraine.
  • It was also reported that the American side supposedly opposes inviting Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the NATO summit. However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied these reports.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

ZelenskyyUkraineNATO
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones strike Russian missile plant near Moscow – photos, video
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs US$30bn to produce weapons and deter Russia – Bloomberg
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump and Putin in any format
Zelenskyy: US will not support Ukraine leaving controlled areas
German pro-Russian politician demands referendum on Taurus supply to Ukraine
UAVs attack drone plant near Moscow – photo, videos
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy urges decisive action as Russia delays promised memorandum
Kremlin does not rule out Putin-Zelenskyy talks but sets conditions
Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin to meet Chancellor Merz – video
RECENT NEWS
18:22
Funeral held for three siblings killed in Russian strike on Zhytomyr Oblast
17:49
EXPLAINERWill Hungary lose its EU veto power and which countries oppose it
17:40
Germany commits €5bn to Ukraine for weapons and air defence
17:04
Ukrainian troops deploy Chuika 3.0 detector to intercept FPV drone feeds – photo
16:35
Zelenskyy: If Ukraine is not invited to NATO summit, it's victory over NATO for Putin
15:43
German chancellor on Russia's negotiating tactic: Putin is stalling
15:38
Zelenskyy urges decisive action as Russia delays promised memorandum
15:35
Losses in Ukraine's mining sector reach US$1.7 trillion since start of full-scale invasion
15:30
Ukrainian drones strike Russian missile plant near Moscow – photos, video
15:28
Germany vows to block Nord Stream 2 and weaken Russia's military machine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: