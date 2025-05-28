Funeral held for three siblings killed in Russian strike on Zhytomyr Oblast

A funeral for three children killed in the Russian attack on 25 May has been held in Korostyshiv in Zhytomyr Oblast.

Details: The community said farewell to 17-year-old Roman Martyniuk, 12-year-old Tamara and 8-year-old Stanislav, three siblings from the same family, at the local community arts centre.

"This tragedy struck a large family with five children," said Yurii Denisovets, acting Mayor of Korostyshiv. "The two older children live separately and were not in the house at the time of the strike. The parents and three younger children were there. The children were killed.

The parents survived; the mother is in a serious condition but was successfully operated on yesterday, and we hope for her recovery. The father sustained less severe injuries and attended the funeral today. We all understand that this has taken a psychological toll on both parents."

All three children were pupils at Lyceum No 1 named after Gustaw Olizar, under Korostyshiv City Council.

A post on the lyceum’s Facebook page reads: "Roman, Tamara, Stanislav – our lyceum pupils, our children – were killed as a result of this brutal war. Each of them had their lives, their dreams, their school days, favourite subjects and big plans for the future. But everything was cut short in one night. This is impossible to accept or understand."

Tamara and Stanislav, the two youngest, were also pupils at Korostyshiv Children’s Music School.

"Just days ago, there was to have been a graduation ceremony at which these two pupils would have been honoured for their achievements," said Kateryna Horobchuk, acting head of Korostyshiv Children’s Music School. "They were talented, able, and really wonderful – they were studying the domra [a Slavic string instrument – ed.] with their aunt.

We are all grieving and offer our deepest condolences to the family who lost three of their children."

Background: Russian forces launched a combined aerial attack on Ukraine on the night of 24-25 May, deploying 367 aerial weapons. Twelve people were killed and more than 60 injured in the onslaught.

