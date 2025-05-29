Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided aerial bombs, killing and injuring people

The Russians attacked the Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided aerial bombs, killing one person and injuring another.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked the village of Verkhna Tersa with guided aerial bombs at dawn. At least five bombs were dropped on houses. Residential buildings have been destroyed and damaged. People are trapped under the rubble."

Updated: Later, Fedorov reported that one person had been killed and another injured in the Russian attack on the Polohy district.

