All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided aerial bombs, killing and injuring people

Iryna BalachukThursday, 29 May 2025, 10:00
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided aerial bombs, killing and injuring people
photo by the State Emergency Service

The Russians attacked the Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided aerial bombs, killing one person and injuring another.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "The enemy attacked the village of Verkhna Tersa with guided aerial bombs at dawn. At least five bombs were dropped on houses. Residential buildings have been destroyed and damaged. People are trapped under the rubble."

Advertisement:

Updated: Later, Fedorov reported that one person had been killed and another injured in the Russian attack on the Polohy district. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zaporizhzhia Oblastattack
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Embassy denies that Zelenskyy's visit to Germany was shortened
​​Deputy mayor who directed missiles towards Mariupol killed in explosion in Russia's Stavropol – videos
Ukraine delivers position on talks to Russia and awaits their response
Ukrainian President's Office chief Yermak gives Zelenskyy ready-made solutions, craving recognition – Politico
EU plans to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027
Ukrainian drones strike Russian missile plant near Moscow – photos, video
All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russia conducts over 50 strikes on community in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence strikes Russian fuel train in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast more than 400 times over past day
RECENT NEWS
11:21
Ukrainian Embassy denies that Zelenskyy's visit to Germany was shortened
10:22
Russia-linked hackers posing as journalists attempt to attack UK Defence Ministry – Sky News
10:00
updatedRussians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided aerial bombs, killing and injuring people
09:55
Russia attacks Ukraine with 90 drones: 56 downed, hits recorded in 9 locations
09:25
German chancellor says supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine is possible
09:05
​​Deputy mayor who directed missiles towards Mariupol killed in explosion in Russia's Stavropol – videos
08:31
Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast: one man killed, warehouses burn, houses destroyed – photos
08:21
Pokrovsk front sees over 50 combat clashes out of 205 over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:41
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring three people
07:27
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: