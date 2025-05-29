Pro-Russian public figure Portnov met with some Ukrainian top officials on eve of his murder – UP sources

Andrii Portnov, a shadow handler of the Ukrainian court system and a lawyer close to the fugitive former president Yanukovych, visited Ukraine a few days before his murder in Madrid. There he met with Oleh Tatarov, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine, and Oleksii Sukhachov, Director of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda article Without trial or investigation. What was Andrii Portnov doing on the eve of his murder?

Details: Four independent sources confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda that Portnov was in Ukraine on 17-18 May.

It was also noted that Portnov had had meetings with top officials during those days.

Quote from the article: "During this visit, Portnov met with top officials responsible for law enforcement, including Oleh Tatarov, Deputy Head of the President's Office, and Oleksii Sukhachov, Director of the State Bureau of Investigation."

Details: Meanwhile, all of the sources stated that they did not know what topics were discussed at these meetings.

For reference: Portnov was deputy head of the presidential administration under pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2010-2014. He denied crimes committed by security forces against participants in the Revolution of Dignity in the winter of 2013-2014 and fled Ukraine. He returned in 2019 on the eve of the inauguration of newly elected President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Portnov was also considered an influential shadow handler of Ukrainian courts.

In 2018, criminal proceedings were opened against Portnov for treason. However, in 2019, Portnov stated on his Telegram that the Security Service of Ukraine had closed the criminal case against him, and published the relevant documents.

In 2019, investigative journalists released recordings of conversations from the office of the notorious judge Pavlo Vovk. From the conversations on the tapes, journalists extrapolated that Portnov, together with Vovk and the then head of the President's Office, Andrii Bohdan, illegally influenced the dismissal of the head of the Constitutional Court, Stanislav Shevchuk.

In April 2020, at the beginning of Iryna Venediktova's term as Prosecutor General, Portnov blackmailed her, saying that he had compromising information about her illegal activities.

In the same year, Oleksandr Sokolov, then acting director of the State Bureau of Investigations, admitted that there were "influence groups" within law enforcement agencies that disclosed confidential information and important details of investigations to former officials, including Portnov.

In December 2021, it became known that the US government had imposed sanctions against Andrii Portnov and his charitable foundation.

Portnov was 51 years old.

Background: Portnov was shot dead on the morning of 21 May near an American school in Madrid, Spain.

