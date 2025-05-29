Two killed in Russian drone attack in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast
Thursday, 29 May 2025, 12:13
Two people were killed when Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Two residents of Beryslav were killed in a Russian attack. As a result of explosives dropped from a drone, two men aged 33 and 46 sustained fatal injuries."
Background:
- Russian forces frequently target civilians in Kherson Oblast with drone attacks. Local authorities regularly report casualties caused by explosives dropped from drones.
- The Financial Times reported that Russia may be using these strikes to train operators of kamikaze drones.
