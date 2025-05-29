Two killed in Russian drone attack in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast

Two people were killed when Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Two residents of Beryslav were killed in a Russian attack. As a result of explosives dropped from a drone, two men aged 33 and 46 sustained fatal injuries."

Background:

Russian forces frequently target civilians in Kherson Oblast with drone attacks. Local authorities regularly report casualties caused by explosives dropped from drones.

The Financial Times reported that Russia may be using these strikes to train operators of kamikaze drones.

