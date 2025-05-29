All Sections
Two killed in Russian drone attack in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 29 May 2025, 12:13
Russian drone. Photo provided by residents of Kherson Oblast

Two people were killed when Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Two residents of Beryslav were killed in a Russian attack. As a result of explosives dropped from a drone, two men aged 33 and 46 sustained fatal injuries."

Background: 

  • Russian forces frequently target civilians in Kherson Oblast with drone attacks. Local authorities regularly report casualties caused by explosives dropped from drones.
  • The Financial Times reported that Russia may be using these strikes to train operators of kamikaze drones.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

