Active fighting continues on certain sections of border in Sumy Oblast

The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

Fighting was continuing in certain areas along the border in Sumy Oblast as of the evening of 29 May, particularly near the settlements in the Khotin and Yunakivka hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "As of the evening of 29 May, the operational situation remains difficult but under control. Active fighting continues in certain areas along the border, particularly near the settlements in the Khotin and Yunakivka hromadas.

The enemy is operating in small groups, trying to enter border villages and gain a foothold."

Details: Hryhorov said the situation on the line of contact is constantly changing – sometimes the initiative is on the Ukrainian side, sometimes the Russians go on the offensive.

In addition, over 50 people have been evacuated from the border hromadas of Sumy Oblast over the past day.

Background: Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that the settlements of Novenke and Basivka in the Yunakivka hromada and Veselivka and Zhuravka in the Khotin hromada are under Russian control.

