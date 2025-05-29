All Sections
White House hopes situation will move forward after next Ukraine-Russia meeting

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 29 May 2025, 21:45
White House. Stock photo: Getty Images

The White House hopes that Ukraine and Russia will hold another round of direct talks in Istanbul next week and that the situation will then move forward.

Source: White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt at a briefing on 29 May 

Details: Leavitt was asked to explain Trump's statement that he would be able to determine whether Vladimir Putin wants peace in about two weeks.

"It is our hope that Russia and Ukraine will engage in direct talks and negotiations next week in Istanbul. And we believe that meeting is going to take place. And that is a meeting the president [Trump – ed.] encouraged and urged, for these two sides to come together and negotiate directly," she said.

The White House spokeswoman stressed that Trump favours resolving Russia's war against Ukraine at the negotiating table, not on the battlefield.

"Hopefully next week it will move the ball forward in this effort," Leavitt added.

Background:

  • On 28 May, Russia said it wants new talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on Monday 2 June, where it will present a memorandum with proposals for a ceasefire and an end to the war.
  • Meanwhile, Ukraine noted that in order to achieve results at the meeting, they needed to review the Russian memorandum beforehand.

USAnegotiationsRusso-Ukrainian war
