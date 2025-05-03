US prepares new sanctions against Russia – Reuters

Beads saying "sanctions" on the US flag. Photo: Getty Images

Reuters has reported that US officials have prepared some new economic sanctions against Russia.

Source: Reuters, citing US officials and a source familiar with the matter

Details: Reuters noted that the targets are the Russian state energy giant Gazprom, as well as major companies operating in the natural resources and banking sectors, according to an administration official who, like the other sources, requested anonymity to discuss the matter.

The official did not provide any further details.

However, Reuters pointed out that it is unclear whether this package would be approved by Trump, "whose sympathy for Moscow's statements and actions have given way to frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin's spurning of his calls for a ceasefire and peace talks". [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda doesn't recognise Putin as president – ed.]

The US National Security Council "is trying to coordinate some set of more punitive actions against Russia", a source familiar with the matter said. "This will have to be signed off by Trump."

"It's totally his call," a second US official confirmed.

"From the beginning, the president has been clear about his commitment to achieving a full and comprehensive ceasefire," National Security Council spokesperson James Hewitt said. "We do not comment on the details of ongoing negotiations."

The US Department of the Treasury, which implements most American sanctions, did not respond to a request for comment.

Quotes from Reuters: "An approval by Trump of new sanctions, which would follow the Wednesday signing of a US-Ukraine minerals deal that he heavily promoted as part of his peace effort, could signify a hardening of his stance towards the Kremlin."

Background:

In recent weeks, Trump's administration has been trying to accelerate the "peace process" between Ukraine and Russia. Earlier, they handed over a one-page document to Ukraine in Paris, presented as a "final proposal" for a peace settlement.

Among other things, the US is prepared to recognise Russia's control over Ukrainian Crimea and ease sanctions against Moscow.

Later, Reuters published the text of the proposals to end Russia's war in Ukraine which Ukrainian and European officials had handed to the American side during the talks in London.

