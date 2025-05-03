All Sections
EU ambassador calls death of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna one of Russia's most heinous war crimes

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 May 2025, 13:45
EU ambassador calls death of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna one of Russia's most heinous war crimes
Viktoriia Roshchyna. Photo: Roshchyna on social media

Katarína Mathernová, EU Ambassador to Ukraine, has called the death of journalist and freelance writer for Ukrainska Pravda Viktoriia Roshchyna in captivity "one of the most horrific Russian war crimes".

Source: Mathernová on Facebook

Quote: "She was talented and brave. Only 27 years old. Her death is one of the most horrific Russian war crimes.

Many things have shaken me deeply during the past two years since the EU sent me to Kyiv. But the abduction, torture, and murder of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna touched me not only as an ambassador, but also as a mother, a woman, and an admirer of unbreakable and heroic women who do not back down even in the face of military brutality.

We honour her memory."

Details: Mathernová added that Russia has killed 102 journalists and media workers since 24 February 2022.

Read also: The Viktoriia Project: the story of the captivity and torture endured by journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna and thousands of Ukrainians imprisoned by Russia

Background:

  • Roshchyna went missing on 3 August 2023 while reporting from Russian-occupied territory.
  • In May 2024, Russia admitted for the first time that it had detained Roshchyna. Russia's Ministry of Defence sent a letter of confirmation to her father, Volodymyr Roshchyn.
  • On 10 October 2024, Petro Yatsenko, the head of the press service for Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, reported that Roshchyna had died in Russian custody.
  • Investigators from Slidstvo.info, a Ukrainian investigative journalism outlet, found that Roshchyna had been brutally tortured while in Russian captivity: her body bore stab wounds, she had been subjected to electric shocks, and was hidden from inspections by staff at a Russian penal colony.

