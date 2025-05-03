Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces destroy two Russian aircraft in one day

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that Ukrainian forces destroyed a second Russian military aircraft within a day – this time over occupied Crimea.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 3 May

Quote: "I thank our guys who are strengthening Ukraine’s long-range capabilities – both in the air and at sea.

The downing of a Russian military aircraft by our uncrewed surface vessels was brilliant. A demonstration of Ukrainian capabilities.

Our forces carried out a very precise operation against military targets in Crimea. One more – the second – Russian aircraft was taken down in a day. Military depots were also destroyed."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine is continuing to maintain a presence in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod oblasts and is responding to Russian assaults along the entire front line.

Background:

On the night of 1-2 May, a large-scale combined drone attack struck occupied Crimea, targeting military sites, including airfields for tactical aircraft.

On 3 May, it was reported that on 2 May, a Russian Su-30 aircraft was destroyed near the port of Novorossiysk in the Black Sea by a unit from Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine and other defence forces. The strike was carried out using uncrewed surface vessels equipped with air-to-air missiles.

On the morning of 3 May, the Russians reported that they had downed 11 missiles and 170 Ukrainian UAVs overnight. Nearly 100 of them had supposedly been destroyed over temporarily occupied Crimea.

