KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 3 May 2025, 21:56
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces destroy two Russian aircraft in one day
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that Ukrainian forces destroyed a second Russian military aircraft within a day – this time over occupied Crimea.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 3 May

Quote: "I thank our guys who are strengthening Ukraine’s long-range capabilities – both in the air and at sea.

The downing of a Russian military aircraft by our uncrewed surface vessels was brilliant. A demonstration of Ukrainian capabilities.

Our forces carried out a very precise operation against military targets in Crimea. One more – the second – Russian aircraft was taken down in a day. Military depots were also destroyed."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine is continuing to maintain a presence in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod oblasts and is responding to Russian assaults along the entire front line.

Background:

  • On the night of 1-2 May, a large-scale combined drone attack struck occupied Crimea, targeting military sites, including airfields for tactical aircraft.
  • On 3 May, it was reported that on 2 May, a Russian Su-30 aircraft was destroyed near the port of Novorossiysk in the Black Sea by a unit from Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine and other defence forces. The strike was carried out using uncrewed surface vessels equipped with air-to-air missiles.
  • On the morning of 3 May, the Russians reported that they had downed 11 missiles and 170 Ukrainian UAVs overnight. Nearly 100 of them had supposedly been destroyed over temporarily occupied Crimea.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

