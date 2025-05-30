All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US will withdraw from peace talks if Russia continues war – senior US diplomat

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 30 May 2025, 00:36
US will withdraw from peace talks if Russia continues war – senior US diplomat
John Kelley. Photo: screenshot from the video

Acting US Alternate Representative John Kelley has stated during a Security Council meeting that Washington is considering ending its participation in peace initiatives if Putin does not end his aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine

Details: In his speech, Kelley stressed that the United States is ready for constructive talks to end the war in Ukraine. However, delays and Russia's unwillingness to cooperate may force Washington to reconsider its position.

Advertisement:

Quote from Kelley: "If Russia makes the wrong decision to continue this catastrophic war, the United States will have to consider stepping back from our negotiation efforts to end this conflict. To be clear, in doing so, we would not be 'abandoning' our principles or our friends. Rather, we would be recognising Russia's refusal to work with us toward a desirable outcome."

Details: Kelley emphasised that the US would support a peace process, but only if there is an honest dialogue.

"We will insist that the discussion of peace by both sides must be undertaken in good faith," he said.

Kelley also reiterated President Donald Trump’s position that the United States wants to cooperate with Russia, including on a peace initiative.

"The deal on offer now is Russia's best possible outcome. President Putin should take the deal," he stressed. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda doesn't recognise Putin as president – ed.]

In conclusion, Kelley called on "both Russia and Ukraine to make the difficult, historic decision to pursue peace".

"If one side proves unable or unwilling to do so, it will own the consequences," he added.

Background: 

  • Earlier, Steve Witkoff, US Special Envoy for the Middle East, stated that Trump had issued an ultimatum to both Ukraine and Russia, warning that unless progress is made in peace talks, the United States will withdraw from efforts to reach a settlement to end the war.
  • US Vice President JD Vance called the demands put forward by Russia during the talks on ending the war in Ukraine "too much", adding that the US would leave the talks if it becomes clear that "the Russians are not engaging in negotiations in good faith".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UNUSAnegotiationsRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
US ready to discuss Russia's demands on NATO non-expansion guarantees – Trump envoy
US will withdraw from peace talks if Russia continues war – senior US diplomat
White House hopes situation will move forward after next Ukraine-Russia meeting
Zelenskyy: Russians have still not presented their "memorandum" to partners – another deception
Russia's memorandum delay is a stalling tactic – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
NATO announces new Ramstein format meeting next week
All News
UN
Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine amid peace talks – UN
UN responds to Putin's three-day "ceasefire" proposal: We want to see end to war
Talks about ceasefire in Ukraine is unrealistic at this stage – Russia's UN envoy
RECENT NEWS
11:40
Russian drone hits apartment block in Donetsk Oblast: two injured, more might be under rubble – photos
11:12
updatedInfrastructure facility on fire in Zaporizhia after Russian attack, leaving 13,000 people without electricity
11:10
Polish president presents Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief with one of Poland's highest honours for foreigners
10:11
Zelenskyy on transfer of Taurus to Ukraine: All discussions are confidential
10:09
Over 110,000 Russian soldiers killed in war identified, most from poor regions in Siberia – BBC
09:47
Ukrainian drones have destroyed 89,000 Russian targets in May, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief
08:24
Ukrainian forces repel over 170 Russian attacks, fiercest fighting on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with 2 Iskander missiles and 90 drones, hits recorded in 12 locations
07:46
Russia loses 1,140 soldiers and 35 artillery systems over past day
07:29
Russian attack damages Nova Poshta branch in Odesa Oblast – photos, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: