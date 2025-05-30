US will withdraw from peace talks if Russia continues war – senior US diplomat

Acting US Alternate Representative John Kelley has stated during a Security Council meeting that Washington is considering ending its participation in peace initiatives if Putin does not end his aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine

Details: In his speech, Kelley stressed that the United States is ready for constructive talks to end the war in Ukraine. However, delays and Russia's unwillingness to cooperate may force Washington to reconsider its position.

Quote from Kelley: "If Russia makes the wrong decision to continue this catastrophic war, the United States will have to consider stepping back from our negotiation efforts to end this conflict. To be clear, in doing so, we would not be 'abandoning' our principles or our friends. Rather, we would be recognising Russia's refusal to work with us toward a desirable outcome."

Details: Kelley emphasised that the US would support a peace process, but only if there is an honest dialogue.

"We will insist that the discussion of peace by both sides must be undertaken in good faith," he said.

Kelley also reiterated President Donald Trump’s position that the United States wants to cooperate with Russia, including on a peace initiative.

"The deal on offer now is Russia's best possible outcome. President Putin should take the deal," he stressed. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda doesn't recognise Putin as president – ed.]

In conclusion, Kelley called on "both Russia and Ukraine to make the difficult, historic decision to pursue peace".

"If one side proves unable or unwilling to do so, it will own the consequences," he added.

Background:

Earlier, Steve Witkoff, US Special Envoy for the Middle East, stated that Trump had issued an ultimatum to both Ukraine and Russia, warning that unless progress is made in peace talks, the United States will withdraw from efforts to reach a settlement to end the war.

US Vice President JD Vance called the demands put forward by Russia during the talks on ending the war in Ukraine "too much", adding that the US would leave the talks if it becomes clear that "the Russians are not engaging in negotiations in good faith".

