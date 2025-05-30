All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Eight Russian drones hit public transport company in Kharkiv

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 30 May 2025, 03:35
Eight Russian drones hit public transport company in Kharkiv
Explosion. Stock photo: social media

The city of Kharkiv once again came under a large-scale Russian drone attack on the night of 29-30 May. Eight drones have hit premises belonging to a public transport company in the Slobidskyi district, injuring an employee.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration 

Quote from Terekhov: "Several explosions have been heard in the city. Kharkiv is under a large-scale drone attack."

Advertisement:

Details: Syniehubov said at least eight hits by kamikaze drones had been recorded in the Slobidskyi district in Kharkiv. The Russians mainly targeted the territory of one of the city’s public transport companies.

Terekhov noted that a fire had broken out as a result of the attack. Information on the scale of the damage is still being confirmed.

Updated: At 04:13, Terekhov reported that an employee had been injured in the drone strike on the facility, as she was on the premises at the time of the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkivdrones
Advertisement:
US ready to discuss Russia's demands on NATO non-expansion guarantees – Trump envoy
US will withdraw from peace talks if Russia continues war – senior US diplomat
White House hopes situation will move forward after next Ukraine-Russia meeting
Zelenskyy: Russians have still not presented their "memorandum" to partners – another deception
Russia's memorandum delay is a stalling tactic – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
NATO announces new Ramstein format meeting next week
All News
Kharkiv
Russia attacks Kharkiv trolleybus depot with drones: 18 vehicles damaged, injuries reported – photos
Russia strikes Kharkiv with FPV drone with RPG-based warhead for first time
Kharkiv and its suburbs under Russian drone attack: at least 13 explosions heard
RECENT NEWS
10:11
Zelenskyy on transfer of Taurus to Ukraine: All discussions are confidential
09:47
Ukrainian drones have destroyed 89,000 Russian targets in May, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief
09:21
Infrastructure facility on fire in Zaporizhia after Russian attack
08:53
Russian drone hits apartment block in Donetsk Oblast, injuring two – photos
08:24
Ukrainian forces repel over 170 Russian attacks, fiercest fighting on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with 2 Iskander missiles and 90 drones, hits recorded in 12 locations
07:46
Russia loses 1,140 soldiers and 35 artillery systems over past day
07:29
Russian attack damages Nova Poshta branch in Odesa Oblast – photos, video
07:12
Russia attacks Kharkiv trolleybus depot with drones: 18 vehicles damaged, injuries reported – photos
05:38
US ready to discuss Russia's demands on NATO non-expansion guarantees – Trump envoy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: