Eight Russian drones hit public transport company in Kharkiv

The city of Kharkiv once again came under a large-scale Russian drone attack on the night of 29-30 May. Eight drones have hit premises belonging to a public transport company in the Slobidskyi district, injuring an employee.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Terekhov: "Several explosions have been heard in the city. Kharkiv is under a large-scale drone attack."

Advertisement:

Details: Syniehubov said at least eight hits by kamikaze drones had been recorded in the Slobidskyi district in Kharkiv. The Russians mainly targeted the territory of one of the city’s public transport companies.

Terekhov noted that a fire had broken out as a result of the attack. Information on the scale of the damage is still being confirmed.

Updated: At 04:13, Terekhov reported that an employee had been injured in the drone strike on the facility, as she was on the premises at the time of the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!