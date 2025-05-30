Russia attacks Kharkiv trolleybus depot with drones: 18 vehicles damaged, injuries reported – photos

The Russians attacked a trolleybus depot in the Slobidskyi district in Kharkiv on the night of 29-30 May. Eighteen trolleybuses and 33 residential buildings were damaged and two employees were injured.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Suspilne Kharkiv

Details: Terekhov reported that the Russians had launched an attack with eight Shahed drones on one of the depots where city trolleybuses were being repaired and serviced.

Quote: "Most of the transport was dispersed across the city in advance – this is what saved us from much greater losses. But the vehicles under repair were hit: one trolleybus was completely destroyed and another 18 suffered varying degrees of damage."

Burnt trolleybus Photo: Suspilne

Details: Two employees who were on duty during the attack were injured.

"The target today is the civilian population, this is civilian infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv, no military personnel have ever been here, there has never been a military facility here," Terekhov emphasised.

Damaged trolleybus Photo: Terekhov

Damaged trolleybus in the depot Photo: Terekhov

In addition, the blast wave and debris damaged 33 residential buildings located nearby, mostly shattering windows.

