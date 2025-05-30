All Sections
Russia attacks Kharkiv trolleybus depot with drones: 18 vehicles damaged, injuries reported – photos

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 30 May 2025, 07:12
Burnt trolleybus. Photo: Suspilne

The Russians attacked a trolleybus depot in the Slobidskyi district in Kharkiv on the night of 29-30 May. Eighteen trolleybuses and 33 residential buildings were damaged and two employees were injured.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Suspilne Kharkiv

Details: Terekhov reported that the Russians had launched an attack with eight Shahed drones on one of the depots where city trolleybuses were being repaired and serviced.

Quote: "Most of the transport was dispersed across the city in advance – this is what saved us from much greater losses. But the vehicles under repair were hit: one trolleybus was completely destroyed and another 18 suffered varying degrees of damage."

 
Photo: Suspilne
 
Photo: Suspilne

Details: Two employees who were on duty during the attack were injured.

"The target today is the civilian population, this is civilian infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv, no military personnel have ever been here, there has never been a military facility here," Terekhov emphasised.

 
Photo: Terekhov
 
Photo: Terekhov

In addition, the blast wave and debris damaged 33 residential buildings located nearby, mostly shattering windows.

