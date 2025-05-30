Ukrainian drones have destroyed 89,000 Russian targets in May, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that drones of various types have struck and destroyed 89,000 Russian targets so far in May and the number of drone system crews and development of drone units continues to grow.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "The systematic work to scale up drone system units is delivering real results. In May alone, over 89,000 enemy targets have been struck and destroyed with the help of various types of drones."

Details: Syrskyi reported that during the monthly meeting on the use and development of drone systems attended by commanders of combat units, an intelligence report was presented regarding the formation of drone forces within the Russian military and the supply of new UAV models and ground robotic systems to the Russians.

Syrskyi said the Russians are copying the experience of Ukraine’s defence forces and actively expanding their drone units. "That is why we must maintain our development pace and constantly build up our capabilities to stay one step ahead," he said.

The commander-in-chief also reported that the number of drone system crews is continuing to grow and drone units are being further developed. Particular attention has been paid to destroying Russian UAV operators and their control centres.

The meeting also addressed the development of ground-based drone systems that perform logistical functions on the battlefield, evacuate wounded soldiers, carry out mine-laying and serve as combat modules.

"Compared to 2024, we have increased the supply of such systems to military units several fold and expanded training for Ukrainian ground vehicle systems specialists," Syrskyi said.

