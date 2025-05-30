Zelenskyy on transfer of Taurus to Ukraine: All discussions are confidential

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hinted that dialogue on Taurus missiles between Ukraine and Germany is ongoing, but made it clear that all discussions are confidential and behind the scenes.

Source: European Pravda; Zelenskyy in an interview with German TV channel RTL

Details: Commenting on the issue of possible deliveries of these long-range cruise missiles, Zelenskyy said, "We are working in this direction".

Advertisement:

"There are certain topics that Chancellor Friedrich Merz and I have agreed not to discuss in public. I promised him this, and I am keeping my promise," said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Merz, for his part, stated that he had not ruled out supplying cruise missiles "within the realms of possibility".

Background:

Merz has previously supported supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. However, when the Merz government came to power in early May, it decided to limit public information on what weapons systems it would supply.

Germany's ruling CDU/CSU bloc is increasingly calling for Taurus missiles to be delivered to Ukraine.

