German chancellor says supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine is possible

Ivanna Kostina, Iryna BalachukThursday, 29 May 2025, 09:25
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Photo: Facebook

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that supplying Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles is possible.

Source: European Pravda with reference to German TV channel ZDF

Details: Asked about supplying Ukraine with Taurus missiles, Merz responded: "Of course, it is within the realms of possibility."

At the same time, he added that this would require several months of training for Ukrainian soldiers.

Merz noted that transferring the system in six months or a year would not benefit Ukraine today, so military support for Kyiv is being improved now.

Speaking about further sanctions against Russia, the chancellor said: "Everything that can be done on a secure legal basis is possible."

Background:

  • On 28 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held meetings in Berlin with Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag President Julia Klöckner.
  • During the visit, Germany promised new military aid to Ukraine worth €5 billion.
  • Among other things, a contract was signed with Diehl Defence for the production of IRIS-T systems and missiles for them. Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov said that the total value of the contract is €2.2 billion

