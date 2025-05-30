All Sections
Russians operate in small groups in northern Kharkiv Oblast, no signs of large-scale offensive

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 30 May 2025, 12:09
Russians operate in small groups in northern Kharkiv Oblast, no signs of large-scale offensive
Photo: Getty Images

Russian troops are operating in small assault groups in the northern part of Kharkiv Oblast, trying to identify weak spots in the Ukrainian defence. The National Guard Brigade Khartiia has stated that there are currently no signs of Russia preparing for a large-scale offensive.

Source: Captain Oleksii Krymeniuk, head of the planning department of the Khartiia Brigade, on Suspilne

Details: Krymeniuk said that the Russians were trying to break through from different directions, looking for weak spots in the Ukrainian defence, but without success.

Quote: "There is no significant build-up of enemy assets and personnel, and we do not expect a large-scale offensive on our front. Meanwhile, they are replenishing these assets and personnel in order to find a gap in the defence and carry out a larger assault operation. In recent weeks, there have been several attempts by the enemy to storm the positions, but the attempts were unsuccessful; their equipment was destroyed and infantrymen were killed or wounded."

Details: The captain also noted the active use of motorcycles, ATVs and light vehicles, in particular UAZ-452 vans, by the Russians. These vehicles are usually used not for direct attacks, but to transport personnel to their positions.

"Motorcycles are effective in all weather conditions. Their tactic is to use small assault groups, because the larger the group, the greater the likelihood of being hit by our drones," Krymeniuk added.

Background:

  • On 21 May, Andrii Pomahaibus, chief of staff of the 13th Khartiia Brigade, reported that Russian troops were amassing personnel near the state border on the Kharkiv front, preparing for active assault operations. He stressed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were ready to repel attacks and that talk of a summer offensive was pointless, as the Russians were attacking constantly.
  • Later, the analytical project DeepState emphasised that the situation described by the commander is typical for most sections of the front. DeepState noted that the Russians regularly try to probe the defences and, if they find a weak spot, increase the pressure. It was also noted that the build-up of personnel was explained by the replenishment of units that had suffered significant losses.

Kharkiv OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
