Russia's envoy to UN lists ceasefire demands for Ukraine

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 30 May 2025, 18:50
Vasily Nebenzya. Photo: Getty Images

Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, has stated that Russia is "in principle" ready to consider a ceasefire with Ukraine, but only if the other side takes reciprocal steps.

Source: Russian media, citing Nebenzya in a speech

Quote: "In principle, we are ready to consider the possibility of establishing a ceasefire regime, which could subsequently allow us to move towards a sustainable resolution of the root causes of the conflict. But for this, we must see reciprocal steps from the other side.

For the duration of the ceasefire, at the very least, Western countries must stop supplying weapons to the Kyiv regime and Ukraine must halt mobilisation."

Details: Nebenzya said that Russia is not satisfied with a scenario that would allow Ukraine to "catch its breath, lick its wounds and stop the collapse of the eastern front".

