Zelenskyy and Turkish President Erdoğan discuss expectations for Istanbul talks

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 30 May 2025, 22:29
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Collage: UP using pictures from the presidents' social media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation on the evening of 30 May to discuss the potential round of talks between Kyiv and Moscow in Istanbul on 2 June. 

Source: European Pravda citing the Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications

Details: Erdoğan noted during the conversation that Türkiye supports the continuation of peace talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations that have commenced in Istanbul. 

"Stating that discussing the potential ceasefire in the second round of the talks planned to be held in Istanbul will pave the way for peace, President Erdoğan stressed the importance of both countries' participation in the meeting with strong delegations to maintain the momentum on the path to peace," the message stated.

Zelenskyy added that such a meeting cannot and must not be merely symbolic. The potential for organising four-way talks between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Türkiye and the US was also discussed.

In addition, they talked about Türkiye's participation in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit.

Erdoğan spoke in favour of a round of talks between the leaders of Ukraine and the Russian Federation after the meeting next Monday which would "contribute to the peace process" and "should be done without any further delay".

Background: 

  • Russia declared that it wants another round of Istanbul talks with Ukraine on Monday 2 June where its delegation will present a "memorandum" outlining Russia's proposals regarding a ceasefire and an end to the war. 
  • Meanwhile, officials in Kyiv stated that to reach any outcomes during the talks, they must first read over the Russian "memorandum".

